Stages Dance School dancers to perform On Ice

Kirkcaldy’s own Stages Dance School will be swapping the studio for the rink this week, as their junior hip-hop class takes to the ice to perform in front of the crowd at the Fife Flyers game on Wednesday, October 15.

The young dancers have been working tirelessly over the past few weeks to perfect their high-energy routine, which promises to bring an extra spark of entertainment to the evening’s match.

Stages manager and teacher Leigh Bonthrone expressed her excitement about the opportunity:

“We were absolutely thrilled to be asked by the organisers if our school would like to take part. The kids have put in so much effort, and it’s going to be such a proud moment seeing them perform in front of the local community.”

Stages are thrilled to have this opportunity with such an iconic club for Kirkcaldy.

Founded more than 20 years ago, Stages Dance School has been a cornerstone of the Kirkcaldy performing arts scene. Directors Amber Bonthrone and Zoe Lynch say they are immensely proud of the new opportunities the school continues to receive.

“It’s wonderful to see our dancers representing the school at such fantastic local events,” they said. “Our Stages family just keeps growing and thriving—both in the classroom and on the stage.”

With enthusiasm, talent, and community spirit in abundance, Stages on Ice looks set to be a highlight of the night for both dancers and spectators alike.