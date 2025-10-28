Step into the Festive Season with BGT Star and The Cheeky Girls

The Cheeky Girls, Jonathan Rippon, Pam Sandwich

Get ready to deck the halls and raise a glass of mulled wine – the festive season just got a whole lot brighter. Britain’s Got Talent favourite Jonathan Rippon is set to headline a brand-new seasonal spectacular, Jonathan Rippon’s Christmas Cabaret – a show bursting with feel-good music, glittering performances, and plenty of holiday cheer.

The event promises a joyful evening of festive singalongs and live cabaret numbers, all delivered with Jonathan’s signature charm and vocal power. Known for his impressive voice, playful stage presence, and ability to light up a room, Jonathan is bringing his own unique twist to the traditional Christmas cabaret.

“It’s all about creating that warm, Christmassy feeling,” Jonathan says. “A night where people can come together, sing along, enjoy themselves, and make some great memories before the big day. Expect some classic Christmas songs, some surprises, and a few cheeky moments too!”

And when he says “cheeky,” he means it. The show will feature none other than The Cheeky Girls, the pop duo who took the early 2000s by storm with their infectious hit “Cheeky Song (Touch My Bum)” – a tune that remains a party favourite two decades later. Their high-energy presence and unmistakable ‘cheeky’ style will definitely add a playful sparkle to the evening.

Also joining the festivities is Pam Sandwich, a finalist from Drag Idol UK known for her powerhouse vocals, comedy and glamour. Pam’s larger-than-life personality and dazzling stage presence make her a perfect fit for this festive celebration. Together, Jonathan and his special guests promise a show that will leave you laughing all the way home!

In true Christmas style, every ticket comes with a few seasonal treats – Christmas crackers and mince pies are included as a yuletide entree, ensuring the audience can enjoy a taste of christmas as they settle in for a night of top-class cabaret and festive spirit.

The venue is perfect too, the iconic Live Room at The Three Sisters. High quality production and an intimate, atmospheric space to ensure the event is extra special.

For those looking to make the evening extra special, VIP Meet & Greet tickets offer the chance to meet the cast up close, grab a photo and get a signed souvenir print.

Jonathan Rippon’s Christmas Cabaret isn’t just another night out – it’s an experience designed to bring people together at the most wonderful time of the year. It’s the kind of show that invites you to leave your worries at the door, sing along to your favourite Christmas tunes, and soak up the seasonal atmosphere.

With its mix of live music, show-stopping performances, and festive fun, this event looks set to become one of the highlights of the holiday calendar. Whether you’re a fan of the cast, a lover of live cabaret, in search of a merry night out to kick off the season or even a last minute office Christmas Party, Jonathan Rippon’s Christmas Cabaret delivers all the ingredients for an unforgettable evening.

So grab your tickets, dust off your ugliest Christmas jumper, and get ready for a show that promises to leave you glowing from head to mistle-toe. Because when Jonathan Rippon’s in charge of the festivities, you know it’s going to be a night to remember.

Tickets are on sale now, including limited VIP packages – but be quick, because this cheeky Christmas celebration is guaranteed to sell out.