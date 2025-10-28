Stitched with love: Suicide memorial quilt at Langtoun Central Church (St Bryce)

Sandra Davies with Mary Stark, co-creators of a square remembering Sandra's son, Ross.

From October 30 to November 13 (Monday through Thursday), Langtoun Central Church St Bryce building will host the ‘Lothian Speak Their Name Quilt’.

Not merely a beautiful piece of art, each square on the quilt tells something of the life of a loved one lost to suicide. It was created by family and friends, survivors of bereavement by suicide, brought together as a community, where they've found support and friendship.

It is hoped that seeing the quilt and thinking about the lives (not just statistics) it remembers, could open up conversations about mental health and suicide. Additionally, people struggling with their own mental health could be encouraged to seek help and support.

Since its launch in October 2024 at St John’s Church, Edinburgh, the quilt has been seen in the Scottish Parliament, the SECC, and throughout central Scotland. Now, at the start of a nationwide tour, Langtoun Central is privileged to host it, especially when many people in our community may be affected by suicide loss.