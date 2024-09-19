Studio 38 Youth Theatre to hold Spooktober Drama Camps in Kirkcaldy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Studio 38 Youth Theatre are running two drama camps over the October Holidays.

The first of these will take place from October 7 to 11 and is for those aged four to 11 years old.

The second will be held during the week October 14 to 18 and is suitable for those aged 12 to 18 years.

The drama camps will run from 9am to 2pm daily and will be held at St Brycedale Campus, St Brycedale Ave, Kirkcaldy KY1 1EX.

Email [email protected] to book now.

The price of each camp is £45 and the camps will feature drama games and exercises, developing and improving valuable life skills, an end of week performance, a half price t-shirt and lots and lots of fun!

