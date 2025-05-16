The best Father’s Day dining spots in St Andrews that will impress any dad
For the tee-time dad
Hams Hame, St Andrews
Treat dad to a relaxing day at Hams Hame Pub & Grill, located beneath the iconic Hamilton Grand and just steps from the 18th green of the world’s most famous golf course. With its relaxed atmosphere and stunning views, it’s the perfect spot to enjoy outstanding Scottish cuisine. Unwind here after a round of golf with dad or a stroll along West Sands Beach and enjoy a hearty meal and a pint, perfect for making memories.
How to book: Hams Hame
For the coast lover
Haar, St Andrews
Father’s Day is the perfect opportunity to treat the special man in your life with an exceptional dining experience at Haar, situated in St Andrews. Chef Dean Banks has curated a menu that celebrates Scotland’s finest local produce, combining innovative techniques with the freshest seafood. Haar provides a warm and welcoming atmosphere, perfect for celebrating dad with panoramic views of the Old Course.
How to book: Haar
For the gourmet dad who’s off duty
Haar at Home
Avoid the hustle of busy restaurants this Father’s Day and surprise your dad with an unforgettable at-home dining experience from Haar at Home. Curated by MasterChef: The Professionals finalist and Michelin Guide restaurateur Chef Dean Banks, the Luxury Lobster & Crab Box will leave him speechless.
This indulgent two-course tasting features the freshest ingredients, sustainably sourced by local fisherman just steps from the acclaimed Haar Restaurant in St Andrews.
- Course one: Dressed Crab with Spicy Mango Slaw & Asian Dressing
- Course two: Native Dressed Lobster, Seaweed Potatoes & Mirin Butter Sauce
Upgrade options include the choice to add drink pairings from £35.
RRP: £109.95 (serves two)
How to buy: Haar at Home