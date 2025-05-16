The best Father’s Day dining spots in St Andrews that will impress any dad

By Bobby Thomson
Contributor
Published 16th May 2025, 11:00 BST
Updated 16th May 2025, 11:28 BST
With Father’s Day fast approaching on 15 June, if you're still looking for the perfect way to treat dad, we’ve got you covered. This year, skip the socks and give your dad an experience he’ll cherish. Whether he’s all about a laid-back meal or loves indulging in exquisite dining, this handpicked selection of standout restaurants offers something for every type of dad, straight from St Andrews diverse restaurant scene.

For the tee-time dad

Most Popular

Hams Hame, St Andrews

Treat dad to a relaxing day at Hams Hame Pub & Grill, located beneath the iconic Hamilton Grand and just steps from the 18th green of the world’s most famous golf course. With its relaxed atmosphere and stunning views, it’s the perfect spot to enjoy outstanding Scottish cuisine. Unwind here after a round of golf with dad or a stroll along West Sands Beach and enjoy a hearty meal and a pint, perfect for making memories.

Haar at Homeplaceholder image
Haar at Home

How to book: Hams Hame

For the coast lover

Haar, St Andrews

Father’s Day is the perfect opportunity to treat the special man in your life with an exceptional dining experience at Haar, situated in St Andrews. Chef Dean Banks has curated a menu that celebrates Scotland’s finest local produce, combining innovative techniques with the freshest seafood. Haar provides a warm and welcoming atmosphere, perfect for celebrating dad with panoramic views of the Old Course.

Haar, St Andrewsplaceholder image
Haar, St Andrews

How to book: Haar

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For the gourmet dad who’s off duty

Haar at Home

Avoid the hustle of busy restaurants this Father’s Day and surprise your dad with an unforgettable at-home dining experience from Haar at Home. Curated by MasterChef: The Professionals finalist and Michelin Guide restaurateur Chef Dean Banks, the Luxury Lobster & Crab Box will leave him speechless.

Hams Hame, St Andrewsplaceholder image
Hams Hame, St Andrews

This indulgent two-course tasting features the freshest ingredients, sustainably sourced by local fisherman just steps from the acclaimed Haar Restaurant in St Andrews.

  • Course one: Dressed Crab with Spicy Mango Slaw & Asian Dressing
  • Course two: Native Dressed Lobster, Seaweed Potatoes & Mirin Butter Sauce

Upgrade options include the choice to add drink pairings from £35.

RRP: £109.95 (serves two)

How to buy: Haar at Home

Related topics:St AndrewsDean Banks
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice