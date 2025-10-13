The Big Draw - 13 years of creative events

Off the Rails Arthouse at Ladybank station is celebrating thirteen years of creative events by hosting a free day of drawing for everyone, on Saturday 18 October from 10.30 till 4.30.

This is part of the Big Draw national initiative, with events taking place all over the UK. The idea is to get everyone drawing, doodling or scribbling, especially those who think they are no good at it! The event is free and there will be lots of materials to try. People are welcome to drop in any time and stay for as short or long a period as they like.