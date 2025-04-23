Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The FHR Bus Bundle is back this weekend!

On Sunday 27th April volunteers at the Fife Heritage Railway will be operating their annual Bus Bundle. This event was created and operated by the railways youth members in 2023 and 2024 with a high level of success so now it's back for 2025.

The event will include over 15 buses, from single deckers and mini buses to double deckers and coaches, said buses will be on display at Kirkland Yard from 10am to 5pm and some of them will also be operating free bus trips around the local area to and from places such as Kirkcaldy, Kennoway, Bonnybank and Lower Largo.

As well as this there will also be frequent train journeys in operation and train driving experience prices at £5. Extra actives will include transport related stalls, food vendors and a children's tyre park.

Bus Bundle 2023

Train tickets are prices at £6 per adult and £3 per child and there will be an event entry fee of £2 per person for all ages.

The members of the FHR look forward to welcoming you to the event. More information regarding the event can be found on the FHR Bus Bundle facebook page.

Fife Heritage Railway

Kirkland Yard

KY8 4RB.