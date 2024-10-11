The history of Kirkcaldy told through its post
Kirkcaldy Stamp and Postcard Club are pleased to welcome author, journalist and historian Norman Watson, who will present his collection of the postal history of Kirkcaldy. This will include many historic and fascinating items illuminating the development of the town over the centuries.
Norman's talk is on Wednesday 16th October between 2 and 4pm at Hope Parish Church, Carron Place, KY2 6PS
All are welcome.
