The history of Kirkcaldy told through its post

By Martin Kirkbride
Contributor
Published 11th Oct 2024, 14:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Kirkcaldy Stamp and Postcard Club are pleased to welcome author, journalist and historian Norman Watson, who will present his collection of the postal history of Kirkcaldy. This will include many historic and fascinating items illuminating the development of the town over the centuries.

Norman's talk is on Wednesday 16th October between 2 and 4pm at Hope Parish Church, Carron Place, KY2 6PS

All are welcome.

Related topics:Kirkcaldy

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice