The Roy Orbison Story set to hit the stage at Rothes Halls

Whilst Barry has toured across the globe in his role as Roy Orbison, it is a far cry from his time in the RAF when he was stationed at RAF Waddington, Scampton, and RAF Tongeren in Belgium. Whilst in the forces, Barry refuelled both Vulcan Bombers (The Ladies of the Sky) and The Red Arrows.

When Barry left the RAF, he moved to Halesowen in the West Midlands with his young family, and became a long-distance lorry driver for ASDA, – it was during those long, lonely hours out on the road, he began singing in his cab to artists as diverse as Michael Jackson, Wet Wet Wet, and Chris Rhea.

​Barry turned professional in 2004 and spent the next two years of his early musical career performing in clubs and pubs in and around Birmingham and The Black Country prior to starting his theatrical career in 2006 when he toured New Zealand for six weeks.

As time moved on Barry quickly became enveloped in the music and sheer magic that was Roy Orbison, his aim was simple, his vision clear, to deliver the songs to fans, of the singer in the same way, they were originally performed. Barry has toured across New Zealand, Holland, Germany, Austria, Denmark, and Ireland. Whilst in the United States of America Barry sang in front of Roy’s son Wesley, as well as duetting with Bill Dees, the co-writer of many of Roy’s songs.