'The Steamie' performances to raise money for community arts venue in Fife town

One of Scotland's oldest Drama Clubs is celebrating settling in to its new home with four fundraising performances of a much loved Scottish comedy.

Leslie Amateur Drama Club, one of Scotland's oldest, formed in 1904, is delighted to be settling into its new home in Leslie Town Hall.

The Hall, which was purchased by the drama club's chair in 2021 has been undergoing an intense period of refurbishment, before opening its doors for its inaugural performance of 'Everyman' a play performed in conjunction with Aberdour Players on December 2nd 2023.

The club are now busy rehearsing for four performances of 'The Steamie' by Tony Roper. Performances are on January 19 at 7.30pm and 20th at 2.30 pm at Bennochy Parish Church, Kirkcaldy, followed by 26th and 27th January at 7.30 pm at Leslie Town Hall, Leslie. Tickets are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/ladc or by phoning 07912 602764

Some of the cast of LADC's 'The Steamie'