'The Steamie' performances to raise money for community arts venue in Fife town

One of Scotland's oldest Drama Clubs is celebrating settling in to its new home with four fundraising performances of a much loved Scottish comedy.
By Diane WhiteContributor
Published 4th Jan 2024, 12:29 GMT
Leslie Amateur Drama Club, one of Scotland's oldest, formed in 1904, is delighted to be settling into its new home in Leslie Town Hall.

The Hall, which was purchased by the drama club's chair in 2021 has been undergoing an intense period of refurbishment, before opening its doors for its inaugural performance of 'Everyman' a play performed in conjunction with Aberdour Players on December 2nd 2023.

The club are now busy rehearsing for four performances of 'The Steamie' by Tony Roper. Performances are on January 19 at 7.30pm and 20th at 2.30 pm at Bennochy Parish Church, Kirkcaldy, followed by 26th and 27th January at 7.30 pm at Leslie Town Hall, Leslie. Tickets are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/ladc or by phoning 07912 602764

Some of the cast of LADC's 'The Steamie'Some of the cast of LADC's 'The Steamie'
Some of the cast of LADC's 'The Steamie'

This much loved Scottish comedy sees Magrit, Dolly, Doreen, and Mrs Culfeathers gossip, sing, and reminisce their way through their washing on a 1950s Hogmanay. The play was a sell out in 2018 when the club last performed it, and the performers are hoping for a similar result as the funds raised will go towards further work at Leslie Town Hall.

