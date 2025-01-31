The Sun is Coming Out for GAMA Youth
In 2005, GAMA auditioned over 100 girls to take part in their production of Annie. The overwhelming response to this led them to start GAMA Youth. Now running for 19 years, GAMA Youth decided it was their chance to have a go at the musical that started it all.
GAMA Youth are lucky to have some of the original Annie orphans involved with their show in the shape of the choreographer, Mahri Smith, and the group convenor, Eilidh McBay. Katherine Mitchell who was Annie in 2005, along with Nigel Orkney and Linda Robertson (Warbucks and Grace Farrell) also have cameo roles in the production.
GAMA Youth pride themselves on having a respectful and inclusive environment and welcome any young person aged 10-18 years old to join our waiting list for future productions.
As a registered charity, GAMA Youth rely on fundraising, ticket sales and donations to allow them to continue to provide this experience to as many local young people as possible whilst also keeping costs as low as possible for members and audiences.
Running from Thursday 13th - Saturday 15th February at the Rothes Halls in Glenrothes, Annie tickets can be purchased from the Rothes Halls Box Office, or the onfife.com website.