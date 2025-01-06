10 shows you must see at the Adam Smith Theatre in 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The final cries of “oh yes you did” and “he’s behind you” have faded into the background as the panto season ends.

January marks a new season of shows at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy, and we have picked ten that we think you ought to see.

In 2025, your support for live shows - be it music, drama, comedy or cabaret - is more important than ever. Hopefully our choices will help persuade you to snap up a few tickets. Details on all shows, exhibitions and events at the Adam Smith are available at onfife.com.

> January 25, Craig Hill,

Paul Young is touring to mark 40 years in the business (Pic: Submitted)

It’s actually against local bye-laws not to see Craig when he comes to Kirkcaldy. Arguably the most energetic comedian on the scene, his shows are painfully funny, and revolve heavily around audience interaction - so be prepared if you end up in the front row or in his line of sight.

Craig has been a regular visitor to the Adam Smith, and no-one can do a Fife accent quite like him. Not even Fifers…

> January 31 Paula O’Brien/ February 22 Stuart Michael, The Psychic Medium

If messages from loved ones who have passed and all things psychic are your bag then the venue has two shows that should interest.

Mike Clerk and Davey Horne serve up a double bill of great music (Pic: Submitted)

Paula O’Brien is a familiar face to local audiences - this is her 11th year of touring. Stuart’s show comes to Fife direct from London’s West End – and promises “a thrilling and intriguing night of psychic mediumship.”

He’ll tell his own story too along with direct messages from the other side. The promo blurb promises “don’t be nervous!”

> February 1, The McDonald Brothers - The Pride of Scotland

Remember the McDonald Brothers? They finished fourth on X Factor, and have since toured in support of bands such as Westlife. This show is a celebration of Scotland’s great songwriters, so expect everything from Deacon Blue to the Bay City Rollers and, almost certainly, a bit of The Proclaimers.

Aled Jones is coming to the Adam Smith Theatre (Pic: Submitted)

> March 6-8, Kirkcaldy Gilbert & Sullivan Society: Ruddigore.

First outing in 2025 for the long established Lang Toun group.

The Bad Baronets of Ruddigore have been cursed since Sir Rupert Murgatroyd, the first Baronet, had a poor woman burned at the stake for witchcraft. They have been doomed ever since.​

> March 15, Mike Clerk & Davey Horne

A welcome return for the duo after the success of their 2024 showcase.

The night will feature two full live band performances showcasing their unique brands of alternative rock and American artistry back. It will also feature some special guest performances on the night.

> ​April 5, The Story Of Guitar Heroes

For those about to rock - we salute you! A tribute show with a difference, and one soaked in classic guitar riffs, so pack your air guitar and play along.

The show cherry picks the classics from 50 years of rock and features tracks from legends such as Jimmy Page, Chuck Berry, Jimi Hendrix, Brian May, Eric Clapton, Tony Iommi, Van Halen, Slash and, er, Hank Marvin.

​> April 17 John Power, The Cast, The La’s and Me

A bona fide Bitpop legend comes to town. John Power was the founder of The Cast after earning his spurs with The La’s.

He formed Cast in 1991, sang, wrote songs, and played guitar for one of Britpop’s pre-eminent bands – securing two platinum-selling records before returning to the charts in 2024 with the magnificent Love Is The Call. Expect a night of music, chat, and audience Q&As.

> April ​19 Aled Jones, Full Circle

It all started with The Snowman and ‘Walking In The Air’ - and Jones has done not too bad since then. The boy treble has sold over seven million albums, become a household name and enjoyed success on the stage including a spell in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Irving Berlin’s White Christmas.

Now, after 40 years in the business, he’s looking back on a remarkable career with a one-man show, that will feature never-before-heard music, tales from the decades and for the first time, his story told in his own words.​

> April 24 The Stars Of The Commitments

You’ve seen The Commitments - now meet the band which appeared in it for a night of great, great music.

This gig features many of the original cast members who brought Roddy Doyle’s book to life in Alan Parker’s fabulous movie back in 1991.

Expect all the classics in this Great Dublin soul revival tour - Mustang Sally, Midnight Hour, and Chain Of Fools to name but three to whet your appetite.

​> June 6 Paul Young: From No Parlez to The Secret Of Association.

Can it really be 40 years since his album No Parlez heralded his arrival? It had some ace tracks such as his cover of Marvin Gaye’s Wherever I Lay My Hat (That’s My Home) - complete with that stunning fretless bass from Pino Palladino - and was followed by the equally successful follow up The Secret Of Association and the worldwide hit Everytime You Go Away.