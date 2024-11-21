101 Dalmatians is at the Edinburgh Playhouse (Pic: Johan Perrson)

As a nipper in the 1970s, two characters scared me witless - the child catcher from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, and Cruella DeVille in 101 Dalmatians. Thankfully they never met and became partners …

We used to go to the old Saturday children’s club at the Carnegie Hall in Dunfermline, where 300 weans were deposited by parents happy for an hour’s peace. Inside it was just wall to wall mayhem - and then along came Cruella and terrified us all into silence.

Fifty years and more on, and the memories still burn bright, so it was interesting to catch this new musical version of the classic animated film which has entertained/scared subsequent generations with various re-boots.

Faye Tozier was indisposed on press night, so handed her fur coat to Rachel Lea Gray and she prowled the stage in true Cruella style with a wicked cackle and lines which were much darker than perhaps some youngsters in the audience fully got. Lots of talk of skinning puppies alive, turning them into handbags and so on - enough to give any dog owning bairn nightmares.

Aimed very much at a younger audience, this musical has one stiletto firmly planted in panto land with the baddie and her incompetent sidekicks, Casper and Jasper, played by Charles Brunton and Danny Hendrix, whose slapstick and physical humour - not to mention their groan inducing jokes - merited much more than they got back from a strangely low energy audience.

The plot was set with rapid pace in the opening few scenes as we met owners Tom (Samuel Thomas) and Perdi (Emma Thornett) and their litter of pups which Cruella wants for their fur.

At times the stage felt a bit cluttered in the first half - only by stripping it back to just the extraordinary puppets and their handlers at the start of the second gave it the dynamism it needed, and Linford Johnson and Emma Thornett deserve huge kudos for their roles as Pongo and Perdi respectively.

The addition of some cool cats certainly made a huge difference too, giving act two a sharper, funnier start.

Take Me Home is the pick of a soundtrack which has a bit too much filler in it, which doesn’t help the pace either, but, ultimately, this show is all about the pooches, and when they ‘talk’ you find yourself far more immersed in the story.

And, like all good pantos/musicals, it does serve up a real ‘aww’ moment near the end.

The youngsters in the audience enjoyed it, with many dressed in dalmatian onesies or black and white, so 101 Dalmatians clearly has cross generational appeal - and none of them seemed unduly traumatised as they filed out the theatre. Maybe it was just me who was a feartie all those decades ago…