1970s songs from Mud, TRex, Sweet and Slade in hit retro show at Lochgelly Theatre

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 9th Sep 2025, 08:42 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2025, 08:43 BST
A night of 1970s nostalgia awaits at the Lochgelly Centre next month.

The Ultimate 70s’ Show comes to the Fife theatre on Saturday, October 11, with curtain up at 7:30pm.

The live show features all the hits from the biggest names of that decade - bands and singers who were all regulars on Top Of The Pops.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The six-piece band will deliver the biggest hits from the likes of Slade, T.Rex, Bowie, Sweet, Alice Cooper, Mud, Rocky Music, Mott The Hoople and many more toe tapping whoppers.

The Ultimate 70s' Show is coming to Lochgelly Theatre (Pic: Submitted)placeholder image
The Ultimate 70s' Show is coming to Lochgelly Theatre (Pic: Submitted)

The band consists of Martin Metcalf from the band Geordie, which once numbered AC/DC lead singer Brian Johnson in its ranks - they had a top ten hit with All Because Of You - alongside Danny Needham from rock band, Venom.

The show has been a huge hit in Europe - tickets are on sale from the box office or online at onfife.com

Related topics:Fife
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice