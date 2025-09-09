1970s songs from Mud, TRex, Sweet and Slade in hit retro show at Lochgelly Theatre

A night of 1970s nostalgia awaits at the Lochgelly Centre next month.

The Ultimate 70s’ Show comes to the Fife theatre on Saturday, October 11, with curtain up at 7:30pm.

The live show features all the hits from the biggest names of that decade - bands and singers who were all regulars on Top Of The Pops.

The six-piece band will deliver the biggest hits from the likes of Slade, T.Rex, Bowie, Sweet, Alice Cooper, Mud, Rocky Music, Mott The Hoople and many more toe tapping whoppers.

The Ultimate 70s' Show is coming to Lochgelly Theatre (Pic: Submitted)

The band consists of Martin Metcalf from the band Geordie, which once numbered AC/DC lead singer Brian Johnson in its ranks - they had a top ten hit with All Because Of You - alongside Danny Needham from rock band, Venom.

The show has been a huge hit in Europe - tickets are on sale from the box office or online at onfife.com