8 Out Of Ten Cats star Dane Baptiste brings live tour to two Fife venues

Top class comedy comes to Fife this autumn.

Dane Baptiste, who has appeared on hit TV shows such as Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week, and 8 Out of 10 Cats, brings his new tour show to Newport-on-Tay, and Methil this September.

The show is part of a ten-date tour of Scotland, organised by Aberdeen-based promoters Breakneck Comedy.

He is at Blyth Hall, Newport-on-Tay, on Monday, September 15, and Methil Community Centre on Thursday 18th.

Dane Baptiste has two live shows in Fife (Pic: Submitted)placeholder image
Dane started out in comedy in 2012, and just two years later in 2014, he was nominated for the Best Newcomer Award at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe – the first Black British comic to be nominated for the award. He went on to create, write, and star in Sunny D (BBC Three, 2015 - 2016), and has appeared on radio shows including Just a Minute and The News Quiz on Radio 4.

Breakneck Comedy founder, Naz Hussain, says “I’m so excited to be working with Dane on his tour of Scotland. As anyone who’s seen him on shows like Live at the Apollo will know, audiences can expect non-stop laughs and a great night of comedy”.

