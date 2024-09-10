Adam Smith Theatre: autumn launch includes Horse McDonald, Tommy Cannon, and RuPaul Drag Race UK star

The wraps have come off the autumn programme at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy.

The line-up of shows features live music, comedy, cinema, and drama as the venue prepares to celebrate its 125th anniversary.

The building first opened its doors on October 11 1899 after Provost Michael Beveridge called for a memorial to social philosopher Adam Smith. The opening honours were performed by another great Fifer, industrialist and philanthropist, Andrew Carnegie. The venue, run by OnFife, is now back in full swing after a three-year closure during lockdown and a multi million £ transformation.

Its autumn schedule brings several top comedians to the stage.

Big names coming to the Adam Smith include Craig Hill, Horse, Kai Humphries and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz (Pic: Submitted)

Kai Humphries makes a welcome return on October 25 - he first appeared supporting Chris Ramsay a few years back - while Craig Hill’s huge popularity with local audiences shows no signs of waning as he returns on January 25 after another successful run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Comedy legend Tommy Cannon also brings his first ever solo show to town on November 2. The 86-year old is back on the road after the death of his partner Bobby Ball, and promises a night of stories, humour and clips of their great routines.

The Adam Smith also welcomes RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz on October 3, and comedy stage hypnotist Acari on October 5, while The McDougalls’ Hallowe’en Party is booked in for October 26.

Live music is back in the mix too with the long-awaited return of Horse McDonald on October 31 as she promotes her new album, The Road Less Travelled. Her show will feature a full band and strings, with support from Kirsten Adamson.

Local groups are also given time centre stage with Fife Opera presenting Johann Strauss’s Die Fledermaus on November 8 and 9, while Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society showcase Elf: The Musical on November 12-16.

There is drama in Up A Close - which tells the story of growing up in a Glasgow tenement - which has been rescheduled to October 19, while films set for screening include Lisa Frankenstein (15) on October 4; Garfield: The Movie (U) on October 9, and Riptide (12) on October 17. There is also a chance to see Encanto free as part of the theatre’s anniversary celebrations before attention turns to this year’s panto, Sleeping Beauty which runs from December 4-30.

Karen Taylor, OnFife’s community events and programme manager, said: “Now’s the time to book early for the best seats and prices or to take advantage of the lower-priced concessions available for most shows.

“By supporting a fantastic array of community-based shows and professional theatre, we're helping keep live entertainment accessible to all in our local communities.”

The Adam Smith’s programme also forms part of OnFife autumn schedule across several venues in Fife.

Highlights include Huey Morgan from the Fun Lovin’ Criminal at Rothes Hall, Glenrothes, on October; 10; Britain’s Got Talent sensations Cameron Young and Lewis Fuller at Lochgelly Centre on October 26; and Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling at Carnegie Hall on November 20.

Comedian Ed Byrne is also at Rothes Halls on September 19 followed by Janey Godley on October 26, while Paul Jones brings his renowned band The Manfreds to the stage on October 19. Showaddywaddy make a welcome return to the venue on January 11.

Comedian Lucy Beaumont makes her debut at the Carnegie Hall in Dunfermline on November 28.