Adam Smith Theatre: movies and live music are big attractions in summer programme

Summer’s still in full swing so let’s see what’s coming up this month at the Adam Smith Theatre.

Traditionally a quiet time in the theatre, there are still big attractions, with music taking centre stage.

On Saturday, August 15 you can step back in time with Kings of Marigold, Fife’s premier Beatles tribute act, as they return to Kirkcaldy for a night of unforgettable

music and nostalgia. The band will perform The Beatles’ iconic Abbey Road album in full, followed by the exact set The Beatles played when they visited Kirkcaldy in 1963.

Superman is one of the big movies screening at the Adam Smith Theatre (Pic: Submitted)

And another night not to miss is on Sunday August 16 when Langtoun Jazz will welcome Andrea Carlson & The Love Police to the Adam Smith for the first time. Andrea is an award-winning songwriter with a velvety sultry sound.

A perfect event for kids, teens and families comes on Saturday, August 23 with Bitter Sweet, the ultimate tribute concert for fans of Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia

Rodrigo. Whether you love Olivia’s emotional songs like Drivers License or dance along to Sabrina’s catchy hits like Espresso, this show has something for everyone.

There’s a celebration of the music of Whitney Houston on Saturday, August 30 with Saving All My Love For You, featuring a world-class vocalist embodying Whitney’s iconic sound, supported by a fantastic live band and backing vocalists.

Cinema continues with the biggest hits and less well known indies. All tickets are from £5 and the Kids for a Quid offer continues throughout August.

Coming up are The Smurfs (PG) August 9 (11am & 2pm); Jurassic Word Rebirth (12A) August 9 (4pm & 7pm); We’ll Go Down in History (7pm); CBeebies Musical: The Great Ice Cream Hunt (10.30am); Superman August 16 (4pm & 7pm); The Bad Guys 2 August 16 (12noon and 2pm); Amadeus – 40 th Anniversary Screening 20 August (11am); I Know What You Did Last Summer August 22 (7pm); The Goonies (40th anniversary) (12A) August 29 (7pm).

Don’t forget the Spinning Top Café and Bar for breakfast, lunch and light snacks, and pre-show drinks.

Find full details at www.onfife.com or sign up on the website to receive regular updates.