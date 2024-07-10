Adam Smith Theatre panto announces first star for Sleeping Beauty panto

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading lady Kim Shepherd has starred in all the panto classics and now she’s landed her dream role…Sleeping Beauty!

Kim is a huge favourite with panto fans and she is thrilled she will be back centre stage at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy later this year.

She is the first member of the cast to be announced for the 2024 at the theatre which has a long history of panto stretching back generations.

“Other cast members are still under wraps but we are delighted to be able to share that Kim will be back with us again in the lead role in Sleeping Beauty,” said Karen Taylor, OnFife community events and programme manager.

Kim Shepherd has the lead role in Sleeping Beauty at the Adam Smith Theatre (Pic: OnFife)

And the announcement of the leading lady has prompted OnFife to bring a little fun to summer with a mini-Christmas in July celebration, so customers can expect discounts, a competition and surprises throughout the month.

“We’re not recommending you look out the Christmas tree and decorations just yet but panto is all about fun and we’re looking ahead to another ‘cracker’ of a show at the Adam Smith,” said Karen. “With less than 150 sleeps to go, we wanted to begin the countdown with a touch of Christmas magic in July.”

Offers include 15% savings when you book four or more tickets and a competition to win a special meet-and-greet with the cast and five tickets, worth more than £100. For full details go to onfife.com