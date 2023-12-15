Adam Smith Theatre: Panto makes a hit return with a Fife twist to classic story of The Little Mermaid

Pantomime has made a splash as it returned to the Adam Smith Theatre after a three year absence.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Little Mermaid opened at the newly-refurbished Bennochy Road theatre, and provides a fun, updated version of the Hans Christian Anderson and Disney classic.

The panto tells the tale of Kim Shepherd’s Princess Azurial’s quest to meet, fall in love with Benjamin Kempton’s Prince Eric and save the Kingdom. However, the menacing Auntie Augusta, played to panto perfection by Lorraine Graham, has other plans, hoping to become the first panto baddie ever to come out on top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The two hour show flies in as the cast sing, dance and, at times, swim their way through the Kingdom of Tritonia. The impressively designed set fully immerses you in the underwater world.

River City's Greg Powrie as Crustina the Crab with Queen Oceana played by Michelle Donnelly (Pic: OnFife)

Scott Watson and Greg Powrie provide much of the comedic heartbeat of the story as Princess Azurial’s confidants Freddy the Flounder and Crustina the Crab respectively. From slapstick comedy to Fife based banter, they have the audience in fits of laughter from start to finish.

And, at times, it’s hard to work out who is having more fun, the audience or the cast, as they crack joke after joke, struggling to suppress their own laughter. In true panto tradition however, the jokes are not just for the younger members of the audience, with many of the year’s big events poked fun at.

Kim and Michelle Donnelly, who plays Queen Oceana, both get to show off their impressive vocals via a number of original and re-worked chart hits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fife panto stalwart Colin Little takes on the dual role of Auntie Augusta’s sidekick Codswallop and Prince Eric’s trusty companion Captain Blowhole. Whether it’s bumbling henchman or confused captain he hits the right notes. The nine person main cast is completed with ensemble cast members Charlotte-Jean Moore and Bradlee Wetherill. The pair dip in and out of characters to bring the story to life.