Afternoon of live jazz as Andrea Carlson & the Love Police return to Kirkcaldy

Langtoun Jazz has added an extra afternoon summer gig to its normal Spring and Autumn programmes.

It features an old friend of of the group and the Edinburgh Fringe, with vocalist/guitarist Andrea Carlson and her band The Love Police performing in the Beveridge Suite at the Adam Smith Theatre on Saturday, August 16 at 3.00 pm.

Andrea is an award-winning songwriter who has released six albums and two singles since the start of her recording career in 2011. Her catalogue of over 60 songs is a mix of originals, jazz, and French Chanson. One song, “Avant-que l’amour nous prenne”, is featured in a movie, Christmas in Paris (2019).

As vocalist, she has warmed many hearts with the appeal of her velvety, sultry sound, and as a guitarist, she created her own style with her guitar, “Kakos”. Earning her degree in classical guitar at the American Conservatory of Music, she is now on the faculty of Philadelphia’s prestigious Settlement Music School.

Andrea Carlson & The Love Police are at the Adam Smith Theatre (Pic: Submitted)

Her vibrant fingerstyle guitar playing reveals this depth of her classical study, along with modern influences like Django Reinhardt and Charlie Byrd. Her compositions have the feel of New Orleans Jazz with ‘30s Swing sprinkled in, ranging from soft to bold and blue to bright! Andrea has appeared nine times at the Edinburgh Fringe, always winning new friends with her warmth and personality. Her show last year at the Hayfield Centre won her a new audience in Kirkcaldy too.

Grace Black, Langtoun Jazz founder and treasurer, said “we are delighted to welcome back Andrea to Kirkcaldy. She is always very happy to fit in extra Scottish gigs around her Fringe dates. This time, we are delighted to work with the Adam Smith Theatre to stage the show in the ideal setting of the Beveridge Suite, a room which suits small-scale, intimate jazz performances perfectly.”

Doors open at 2.30 and full details are available on the Langtoun Jazz website www.langtounjazz.co.uk and the Langtoun Jazz Facebook page.

The Autumn programme kicks off on Friday, September 5 with leading Scottish group Playtime, led by saxophonist Martin Kershaw and drummer Tom Bancroft, followed on Saturday, October 5 by rising young Leeds band the Jack Pearce Quintet, then Saturday 8 November with some of Sweden’s finest musicians the Erik Palmberg Quartet.