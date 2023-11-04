News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Aladdin, Edinburgh Playhouse*****: spectacular stage show of Disney film is a must-see

Aladdin may get three wishes. You really only need one - and that’s to get a ticket to see this Superb show at the Playhouse Theatre. It’s a true feast for all the senses.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 4th Nov 2023, 10:53 GMT- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The show has just embarked on its first UK tour, and, judging by the packed auditorium on press night, it’s going to wow audiences in Scotland. Aladdin is at the Playhouse until November 18. Tickets here.

The Disney hallmark of quality is evident throughout as it delivers a vibrant, spectacular presentation of this classic story.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gavin Adams is perfect for the role of Aladdin and his relationship with with a resolute but compassionate Prince Jasmine (Desmonda Cathabel) is pitched perfectly.

Aladdin is a five-star hit at the Edinburgh Playhouse (Pic: Deen Van Meer)Aladdin is a five-star hit at the Edinburgh Playhouse (Pic: Deen Van Meer)
Aladdin is a five-star hit at the Edinburgh Playhouse (Pic: Deen Van Meer)
Most Popular

Adam Strong plays a greatest villain in Jafar, who stands to lose his right to be the next Sultan if the princess finds her perfect prince, and his double act with Angelo Paragoso (Lago) delivers some great comedy.

But the undoubted star of the show is Yeukayi Ushe as the genie. The sheer energy from his first half showstopper Friend In Me zaps through the entire second half - it a tour de force song and dance which enjoyed the most prolonged ovation imaginable. Ushe’s charisma was infectious, and his comedy timing razor sharp.

Everything about the show is magnificent; from the colourful costumes to the amazing flying carpet, and on to a host of supporting roles which showcase the talents of the whole cast. If you loved the film, you’ll be meserised by this stage show.

Related topics:DisneyPrinceTickets