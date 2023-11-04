Aladdin, Edinburgh Playhouse*****: spectacular stage show of Disney film is a must-see

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The show has just embarked on its first UK tour, and, judging by the packed auditorium on press night, it’s going to wow audiences in Scotland. Aladdin is at the Playhouse until November 18. Tickets here.

The Disney hallmark of quality is evident throughout as it delivers a vibrant, spectacular presentation of this classic story.

Gavin Adams is perfect for the role of Aladdin and his relationship with with a resolute but compassionate Prince Jasmine (Desmonda Cathabel) is pitched perfectly.

Aladdin is a five-star hit at the Edinburgh Playhouse (Pic: Deen Van Meer)

Adam Strong plays a greatest villain in Jafar, who stands to lose his right to be the next Sultan if the princess finds her perfect prince, and his double act with Angelo Paragoso (Lago) delivers some great comedy.

But the undoubted star of the show is Yeukayi Ushe as the genie. The sheer energy from his first half showstopper Friend In Me zaps through the entire second half - it a tour de force song and dance which enjoyed the most prolonged ovation imaginable. Ushe’s charisma was infectious, and his comedy timing razor sharp.