Alhambra Theatre: Big names including Jason Byrne, Wet Wet Wet & Rocky Horror head to Fife

Fife’s biggest theatre has unveiled a busy winter programme which brings stars such as Jimmy Carr, Wet Wet Wet, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Katherine Ryan to the Kingdom.

The Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline is packed with comedy from some of the biggest names in the business. Full details here.

November spotlights Larry Dean swiftly followed by Scottish comedy genius Karen Dunbar and everyone's favourite Northerner Paddy McGuinness, all playing within five days of each other. The year is rounded off with Gary Meikle and his tales of being a new Papa, and Alhambra favourite Jason Byrne returns with a new show, called No Show which was a big hit at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

In 2025, the Alhambra hosts Jimmy Carr, Katherine Ryan, and ventriloquist, and comedian Nina Conti & her puppet Monkey. They are followed by Rhod Gilbert and Jason Manford.

Jason Byrne is coming to the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline (Pic: Submitted)

On the music front, big names include Justin Hayward, lead singer of the renowned Moody Blues, will bring his Blue World tour to Dunfermline, followed by Scottish group Tide Lines. The year is rounded off with the traditional visit from Red Hot Chilli Pipers on December 30th.

In March 2025, Alhambra welcomes on of Scotland bands Wet Wet Wet, with 2025 kicking off with a 1970s rock ‘n’ roll night with the evergreen Showaddywaddy.

The theatre is lso gearing up for its panto, Jack and the Beanstalk, which stars Ian' Sheepie' Smith and River City and The Dolls star Gayle Telfer Stevens.

This year's panto promises to bring even more festive magic to children and adults alike. With dazzling sets, colourful costumes, eye-catching special effects, and more audience interaction than ever before,

Nina Conti and Monkey are heading to the Alhambra Theatre as part of its winter programme (Pic: Submitted)

Scottish Ballet also make a return visit while west Fife amateur dramatics group, Limelight Productions presents Ghost: The Musical.

Strictly favourite Anton Du Beke's festive extravaganza, Christmas with Anton, promises to entertain the audience with dazzling costumes and expert choreography. Step Into Christmas is the ultimate celebration of the most wonderful time of the year, and Fairytale of New York asks the audience to imagine a 'Christmas party on St Patrick's Day' – the perfect launch into panto season.

The Strictly judge everyone loves to hate, Craig Revel Horwood also visits the theatre in June 2025 bringing the audience his latest show Revelations: Songs Boys Don’t Sing.

The outstanding one-woman show Myra’s Story returns in March 2025 after a sold-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and looking further ahead, cult musical Rocky Horror Picture Show is booked in for September 2025.