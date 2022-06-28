Alhambra Theatre set for weekend of full houses for Sarah Millican and Strictly stars

The Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline has been boosted by the atmosphere created by full houses after an enforced two-year closure caused by the pandemic.

The venue- the biggest in the Kingdom - has stand-up comedian Sarah Millican on stage on Thursday and Friday, and both shows are complete sell-outs.

The gigs form part of her current ;’Bobby Dazzler’ UK tour and marks her first at the Alhambra since 2018.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Millican has two sold out shows this week at the Alhambra (Pic: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

And on Saturday, the theatre hosts Strictly champion Giovanni Pernice and judge Anton Du Beke with their ‘Home & Me’ show - their first ever together.

Claire Jones, PR manger for the Alhambra said: ‘We are thrilled to see audiences returning to enjoy all their favourite shows.

“The atmosphere at the venue has been incredible, particularly since we reopened.

Strictly stars Anton DuBeke and Giovanni Pernice are coming to the Alhambra (Pics: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images & Karwai Tang/WireImage)

“This has made our centenary year all the more special.”

The Alhambra has a busy summer ahead.

July sees the arrival of children’s favourite Peppa Pig Live, direct from London’s West End, and the return of the hugely popular Alhambra Theatre Youth Summer School for 2022.

Young participants, from across Fife and Central Scotland, will take to the stage to enjoy a two week summer school course, learning key stage skills in acting, singing and dancing.

During the fortnight, theatre Industry professionals will take the participants through songs and short excerpts from shows, programmes and films such as Annie, Oliver, and The Greatest Showman.

The centenary has already seen performances by big names such as John Bishop, Peat and Diesel, Skerryvore, Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance, Alan Carr, Firedance, and Al Murray.

The autumn-winter schedule includes The Proclaimers, Harry Hill, Jurassic World, Crown Ballet’s Swan Lake, Artie’s Singing Kettle, Jack Dee, and Jimmy Carr to name a few.

And it will culminate with the 2022 panto, Beauty and the Beast which will again star Ian ‘Sheepie’ Smith after he proved to be a huge hit with audiences last Christmas.