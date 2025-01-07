All Shook Up: Fife theatre company’s show celebrates the music of Elvis Presley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Fife theatre company is set to celebrate the music of Elvis Presley in a show which the stage in the month the King would have celebrated its 90th birthday.

All Shook Up takes to the stage at Lochgelly Theatre from Thursday, January 16 to Saturday 18th with evening shows and a weekend matinee. Ticket details at https://www.onfife.com/event/all-shook-up-l820/

It is being presented by Playhouse Theatre Company which thrilled audiences last year with Charlie and The Chocolate Factory The Musical and Blood Brothers.

All Shook Up is inspired by the timeless hits of Presley, and this production promises to be a toe-tapping, hip-swinging adventure that transcends generations.

The cast in rehearsals for All Shook Up (Pics: Submitted)

It tells the story of a town that comes to life when roustabout Chad arrives and everyone starts falling in love. It boasts everything from big dance numbers to unforgettable tunes and a script that will have you laughing all night.

It also features a 60-strong cast styled up with authentic 50s costumes, hair and make-up - back to the days when Presley exploded on to the scene and changed music forever. The curtain goes up nightly at 7:30pm and there is a Saturday matinee at 2:30pm