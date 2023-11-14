One of Kirkcaldy’s stalwart am-dram groups returns to the stage this week for a landmark show.

The Auld Kirk Players celebrate their 65th anniversary with a version of “Good Things" by Liz Lochhead.

The curtain goes up this week as the company -Kirkcaldy’s oldest amateur drama group – returns to its traditional home in Hunter Hall, Kirk Wynd, after being part of the gala performance to mark the relaunch of the Adam Smith Theatre after a three-year closure for a major refurbishment.

The players are on stage from Thursday, November 16 until Saturday 18th. There are evening shows on Thursday and Friday at 7:30pm, with a 2:30pm matinee on Saturday at 2:30pm.Tickets to "Good Things"are £10 (£7 for kids) and are available by cash or card at the door, or can be reserved in advance by contacting the Auld Players’ Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/AuldKirkPlayers or by e-mail [email protected].

The Auld Kirk Players, Kirkcaldy’s oldest Amateur drama group, have been performing to Kirkcaldy audiences since 1957. (Pic: Submitted)

"Good Things" is a gentle, poignant, bittersweet romance comedy with Doctor Zhivago overtones. Set in a charity shop, where Susan volunteers, she has to cope with a father in his second childhood, a daughter in the throes of aggravated adolescence, an ex and turning 50.

The Auld Kirk Players have been performing to Kirkcaldy audiences since 1957, making them Fife's second oldest drama group.

Their very first performance was ‘Bachelors are Bold’, and they had a reputation for not repeating a play - a claim which held until 2011 when they repeated Agatha Christie's "The Unexpected Guest", which they first performed in 1984 - some 27 years earlier!

The players have also performed many of their own self written plays both for local audiences and also for the Scottish Community Drama Association's one-act competitions where they have acquitted themselves well over the years.