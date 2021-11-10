Auld Kirk Players set for return to Kirkcaldy stage

The Auld Kirk Players are set to return to the stage next week for the first time since 2019.

The theatre group are preparing to perform Three One Act plays in Kirkcaldy’s Old Kirk, having not performed since 2019 due to the pandemic.

The plays chosen on occasion are comedies, as the Players they feel the audience need a laugh.

The company will stage ‘Drama Festivals’ where two ladies discuss how their latest drama festival went; ‘Bus Stop’ featuring a group of people waiting for a bus and ‘Hogmanay’, a medieval farce involving monks.

Despite the change in venue from the regular Hunter Hall due to Covid-19 measures in place, all the old favourites will be there.

Refreshments will be available.

The performances are on Thursday, November 18 and Friday, November 19 at 7.30pm and Saturday, November 20 at 2.30pm.