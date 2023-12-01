News you can trust since 1871
BBC Strictly star Anton DuBeke announces Christmas show at Fife theatre

Strictly star Anton DuBeke is bringing his new show to Fife.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 1st Dec 2023, 20:32 GMT
The king of the ballroom, and judge on the smash hit BBC show has confirmed his Christmas show at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline on November 24, 2024.

And while the show may be a year away, tickets are on sale now at https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/christmas-with-anton-du-beke-dunfermline-24-11-2024/event/36005F7BAD014FC7

He is bringing a live band and a troupe of extraordinary dancers for a night of music, dance and laughter. The show will feature performances of his most cherished Christmas songs and captivating dances.

