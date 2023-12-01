BBC Strictly star Anton DuBeke announces Christmas show at Fife theatre

Strictly star Anton DuBeke is bringing his new show to Fife.

The king of the ballroom, and judge on the smash hit BBC show has confirmed his Christmas show at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline on November 24, 2024.

And while the show may be a year away, tickets are on sale now at https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/christmas-with-anton-du-beke-dunfermline-24-11-2024/event/36005F7BAD014FC7

