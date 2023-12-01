BBC Strictly star Anton DuBeke announces Christmas show at Fife theatre
Strictly star Anton DuBeke is bringing his new show to Fife.
The king of the ballroom, and judge on the smash hit BBC show has confirmed his Christmas show at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline on November 24, 2024.
And while the show may be a year away, tickets are on sale now at https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/christmas-with-anton-du-beke-dunfermline-24-11-2024/event/36005F7BAD014FC7
He is bringing a live band and a troupe of extraordinary dancers for a night of music, dance and laughter. The show will feature performances of his most cherished Christmas songs and captivating dances.