Blood Brothers, Edinburgh Playhouse review***: still striking a chord with audiences
Blood Brothers opens with a bang, and has the most dramatic, heartbreaking of endings which still gets to you even after seeing this musical several times.
A story of lifelong bonds, love, loss and decisions that shape and redefine lives, it remains a stunning piece of timeless theatre.
The second half packs the real punch, much more so than a first half which felt almost restrained at times, despite some sterling performances. My memory tells me the childhood scenes were sharper in previous touring productions, but Blood Brothers still strikes a mighty chord with audiences.
The story of the Johnstone Twins is compelling - one given away to a life of privilege, the other growing up in poverty. Their chance meeting as kids leads to them becoming blood brothers, but their fate is already sealed as worlds collide.
Vivienne Carlyle’s performance as Mrs Johnstone is fabulous and her haunting refrain from the song Marilyn Monroe weaves through the narrative with haunting beauty. Gemma Brodick is superb as Linda, while Joe Sleight and Sean Jones come into their own as the twins once they turn into teenagers - they seemed more comfortable at that age than seven (going on eight).
The polite applause at the end of the first half was markedly different to that at the finale, complete with standing ovation and numerous curtain calls, perhaps underlining the shift in the second act when the real emotion of this story hits you straight between the eyes.
That notwithstanding, Blood Brothers remains a theatrical must see. Willy Russell has created something incredible special with this show.
