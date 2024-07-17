Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fife singers and musicians are at the heart of a new series of matinee shows at one of the region’s main venues, and all in aid of charity.

Frae Fife is a series of five matinee shows running from July to November at Rothes Halls to highlight the talents of Fife born professionals currently working within the entertainment field on an international basis.

The shows run from July 18 to October 31 and feature some weel kent faces. These include Bruce Davies, acclaimed musician Seonaid Aitken and Clark Stewart from Dunfermline’s who was the youngest ever Cruise Director of the famous Queen Elizabeth II. The concerts have been organised by Glenrothes & Area Heritage Centre with tickets from onfife.com or at the box office.

Clark has shared the stage with stars such as Joe Longthorne and Susan Boyle. He is also a host of the annual Spirit of Scotland Shows in Edinburgh during the summer season, and kicks off this mini series on July 18.

Seonaid Aitken is one of the stars of the matinee shows at Rothes Halls (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The schedule brings internationally acclaimed violinist/vocalist/arranger and composer. Seonaid Aitken from Glenrothes to her home town venue on September 26, Her show will pay tribute to Stephane Grappelli and the First Lady of Song, Ella Fitzgerald.

The much loved Bruce Davies performs on May 29 and November 21. The Glenrothes singer celebrates 40yrs as a solo performer on the international stage, and the second of his shows ‘Rhymes & Reasons’ will be a tribute to the late John Denver, one of the most influential performers of the 1970s.