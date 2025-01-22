Burns Night cabaret at Kings Theatre in Kirkcaldy - this is who is on the bill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kirkcaldy will celebrate the Bard with a Burns Night cabaret show.

It takes place at the Kings Theatre, Esplanade, on Saturday (January 25) and features a huge line up of performers. The evening includes everything from burlesque to Highland dancing, and from the spoken word to drag.

It’s the latest show from the Contrived Cabaret run by Amby Stanyer-Hunter, and tickets are on sale from the Kings’ website at www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com

Doors open at 7:00pm with the show starting at 8:00pm.

The show is at the Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Submitted)

The line-up includes Bunni Lugosi (pole); Sacred Omen (aerial), Darling Clementine (burlesque) and Kirstin Stewart (Highland dance). Also appearing are singer Ray Kelly, singer/musician Amy-Louise Rogers, Yvonne Lafferty on bagpipes, and drag artist Jo Crawford.

There is spoken word from Sir Alan, story telling from Bee, and comedy poems from Louisa Bell who is well known as a drama teacher in the town. The show marks her debut at the Contrived Cabaret. The night is hosted by Ambyglam. Tickets £15