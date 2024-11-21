Byre Theatre: landmark production as Beauty & The Beast launches panto season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The curtain rises on the Byre Theatre’s panto this month - and it is a landmark production.

Beauty and the Beast is the tenth anniversary production between the St Andrews venue and Glasgow’s Bard in the Botanics.

The Byre is set to welcome around 11,000 festive fans to the theatre across 55 performances in its intimate, 216 seat auditorium with 13 of those shows being especially for schools and groups in the region and beyond.

Writer and Director Gordon Barr has created a fresh adaptation of the well-known story especially for audiences in the town.

In this version, Belle is the hero of the piece and while true love might defeat the baddies in every other panto, in this festive fable, we’ve got a Belle who isn’t exactly in the mood and her mum who is sassy, brassy and in no way classy. The production promises singing, dancing and a bunch of laughs for everyone.

Gordon said: ‘This year sees us celebrate a decade of Bard in the Botanics pantos at the Byre Theatre and the whole team is thrilled to be back in St Andrews to mark the occasion with another funfilled, action-packed adventure in the kingdom of Fantasia - the "tale as old as time" that is Beauty and the Beast.

“Our brilliant professional cast, full of Byre panto favourites, are joined once again by our young cast - 24 of the most talented, brilliant and committed young people you could ever hope to find. Everyone at Bard in the Botanics would like to thank the Byre Theatre team and especially the amazing St Andrews audiences for providing us with such a warm, welcoming "home from home" each Christmas - and we look forward to sharing the festive magic with them all for many more years to come.” The team was welcomed back by Julie Ellen, director of the Byre Theatre. She said: “Our shared success over the years is made up of gags, songs, costumes and scenery which together tell the stories that bring warmth and joy into the lives of the thousands of people who come along each year. It has been the best of partnerships and we are looking forward to working with them in the years to come.”