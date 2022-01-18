Bedknobs & Broomsticks

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

As curtains raise again on the Capital's theatres from January 24, many productions have already fallen foul of the pandemic with producers cutting their losses by cancelling tours as others have rescheduled dates to accommodate the restrictions put in on Boxing Day which are now being lifted.

​The shows that were due to take place, but have now been cancelled, are Birdie (Manipulate Festival)​ ​on 29 January​ at the Festival’s Studio space,​ while Motionhouse present: Nobody​ on January​ 28, ​Fatal Attraction​, February​ 1-5, all at The King's, have also been pulled.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the Festival Theatre, Bring It On: The Musical​ from February 15-19, ​The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time​ due to run February 22-26 ​and Fat Friends: The Musical​ due from March 7-12, will not now happen.

New dates for ​the Festival Theatre shows that have been rescheduled ​are Simon & Garfunkel: Through ​T​he ​Y​ears​, ​30 May​, ​Bedknobs and Broomstick​s, ​February​ 16-20, Burn The Floor​, ​February​ 26, ​Ross Noble: Humournoid​,​ February​ 27, ​The Addams Family​, ​June​ 14-18, ​and the Banff Mountain Film Festiva​l, ​September​ 22.

Fiona Gibson, CEO of Capital Theatres, the trust that operates the King's and Festival theatres says, "We're delighted that following the First Minister's speech, theatres can reopen at full capacity from 24 January.

​"​Since opening again after 15 months dark in June 2021, we've gradually built staff and audience confidence around returning to our theatres, ensuring at all times that government guidance is followed and safety is paramount.

“​Now that we are coming through the Omicron wave peak and restrictions are easing once more, we've worked hard to ensure that our 2022 season of shows remains the brightest and best, rescheduling tour dates disrupted by covid wherever we can.

“Upcoming February treats include classic drama The Dresser at the King's with Julian Clary and Matthew Kelly and the magical Bedknobs and Broomsticks at the Festival Theatre.​ ​​2022 promises to be a bumper year at Capital Theatres.​”​

If you have ​tickets and have ​not ​already received an email from the theatre rescheduling your visit ​you should email the venue on [email protected]

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.