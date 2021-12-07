Carols and mulled wine at Fife Opera’s festive concert

Fife Opera plans to bring some festive cheer to Kirkcaldy with carols and Christmas Hollywood songs.

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 10:44 am

It hosts a seasonal concert at the Old Kirk, Kirkcaldy, on Saturday, December 18.

The evening will also feature the children’s choir, Melodic Minors, and soloists

Tickets cost just £12 for adults and £3 for children - and include mulled wine and shortbread.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Fife Opera present a Christmas show

Read More

Read More
The enduring appeal of panto and the stars who make theatre simply magical

The show starts at 7:00pm.

Ticket info from [email protected]

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FFP/V

KirkcaldyHollywoodOld KirkCoronavirus