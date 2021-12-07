Carols and mulled wine at Fife Opera’s festive concert
Fife Opera plans to bring some festive cheer to Kirkcaldy with carols and Christmas Hollywood songs.
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 10:44 am
It hosts a seasonal concert at the Old Kirk, Kirkcaldy, on Saturday, December 18.
The evening will also feature the children’s choir, Melodic Minors, and soloists
Tickets cost just £12 for adults and £3 for children - and include mulled wine and shortbread.
The show starts at 7:00pm.
Ticket info from [email protected]