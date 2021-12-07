Carols and mulled wine at Fife Opera’s festive concert

It hosts a seasonal concert at the Old Kirk, Kirkcaldy, on Saturday, December 18.

The evening will also feature the children’s choir, Melodic Minors, and soloists

Tickets cost just £12 for adults and £3 for children - and include mulled wine and shortbread.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fife Opera present a Christmas show

The show starts at 7:00pm.

Ticket info from [email protected]

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.