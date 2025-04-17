Chewin’ The Fat star Karen Dunbar unveils three Fife gigs in huge 2025 tour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Multi-talented Scottish star Karen Dunbar is coming to Fife for no fewer than three gigs on her huge new UK tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The star of Chewin’ The Fat is sharing stories from her life and her career when she hits the road at the start of May.

The comedian, actor, writer, and has shows at Markinch Town Hall on May 23; Blyth Hall in Newport-OnTay on Friday, October 10,and Carnegie Hall in Dunfermline on Thursday, November 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tour is her third with Aberdeen-based promoters, Breakneck Comedy. Ticket details at www.breakneckcomedy.co.uk

Karen Dunbar has three gigs in Fife this year (Pic: Submitted)

Founder, Naz Hussain, said: “This is the biggest tour we’ve ever organised, and I’m delighted that we’re working with Karen for it. This is a big year for Breakneck Comedy. It’s our 15th anniversary and to be able to deliver such a huge tour for such a well-loved Scottish act is the icing on the cake.

“Anyone who’s been to one of Karen’s shows before will know that it’s a great night of laughs, jokes, stories, and anecdotes from her career, covering everything from her time on Chewin’ The Fat, right through to her latest adventures as a DJ. This is a brand-new show for 2025, and the fact that Karen has so many fresh new stories to share is testament to her talent as a comedian, and her amazing career.”

Dunbar first found fame in the iconic series, Chewin’ The Fat, where she played a host of instantly recognisable characters. She has since hosted her one show on BBC and is in demand as an actor, DJ, writer, and comedian.