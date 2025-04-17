Chewin’ The Fat star Karen Dunbar unveils three Fife gigs in huge 2025 tour
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The star of Chewin’ The Fat is sharing stories from her life and her career when she hits the road at the start of May.
The comedian, actor, writer, and has shows at Markinch Town Hall on May 23; Blyth Hall in Newport-OnTay on Friday, October 10,and Carnegie Hall in Dunfermline on Thursday, November 27.
The tour is her third with Aberdeen-based promoters, Breakneck Comedy. Ticket details at www.breakneckcomedy.co.uk
Founder, Naz Hussain, said: “This is the biggest tour we’ve ever organised, and I’m delighted that we’re working with Karen for it. This is a big year for Breakneck Comedy. It’s our 15th anniversary and to be able to deliver such a huge tour for such a well-loved Scottish act is the icing on the cake.
“Anyone who’s been to one of Karen’s shows before will know that it’s a great night of laughs, jokes, stories, and anecdotes from her career, covering everything from her time on Chewin’ The Fat, right through to her latest adventures as a DJ. This is a brand-new show for 2025, and the fact that Karen has so many fresh new stories to share is testament to her talent as a comedian, and her amazing career.”
Dunbar first found fame in the iconic series, Chewin’ The Fat, where she played a host of instantly recognisable characters. She has since hosted her one show on BBC and is in demand as an actor, DJ, writer, and comedian.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.