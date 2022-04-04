Chewing The Fat star Karen Dunbar brings live show to Fife venue

The stand-up, who recently hosted a documentary into cancel culture, is at the CISWO Club, Glenrothes on Friday, June 17.

It will feature comedy, songs, and Q&A and music from The Dazes.

Dunbar was one of the stars of the BBC sketch show before going on to star in her own programme.

Poster for Karen Dunbar show

Earlier this year she took a serious look at how comedians have to navigate the issues of taste and offence in a cancel culture - and also showcased her comedy to today’s generation.

Tickets for the Glenrothes show start at £15.

More details at https://www.wegottickets.com/event/542499?fbclid=IwAR3DSxmoSLm7pXzwwvBj6NlHRiijJvOysiiANVDZq9R-jegqANv2D1PY2wg#

