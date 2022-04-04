Chewing The Fat star Karen Dunbar brings live show to Fife venue
Chewing The Fat star Karen Dunbar brings her live shot to Fife this summer.
The stand-up, who recently hosted a documentary into cancel culture, is at the CISWO Club, Glenrothes on Friday, June 17.
It will feature comedy, songs, and Q&A and music from The Dazes.
Dunbar was one of the stars of the BBC sketch show before going on to star in her own programme.
Earlier this year she took a serious look at how comedians have to navigate the issues of taste and offence in a cancel culture - and also showcased her comedy to today’s generation.
Tickets for the Glenrothes show start at £15.
More details at https://www.wegottickets.com/event/542499?fbclid=IwAR3DSxmoSLm7pXzwwvBj6NlHRiijJvOysiiANVDZq9R-jegqANv2D1PY2wg#