Chewing’ The Fat star Karen Dunbar’s three comedy nights in three Fife towns

Comedian and actress, and star of Chewin’ The Fat, Karen Dunbar brings her Scottish tour to Fife for no fewer than three gigs.

Her 24-date tour includes nights at Markinch Town Hall on Friday November 1; Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline on November 7, and Blyth Hall, Newport on Tay on November 9

An Evening With Karen Dunbar, sees Karen sharing stories from her life and talking about her career, with a heap of humour and jokes.

This is her third tour with Aberdeen-based promoters, Breakneck Comedy, since 2023, and as founder, Naz Hussain, explains, audiences can expect brand new stories and joked. “I’m delighted that Karen is working with us again, and we’re both looking forward to bringing her brand-new show to venues across Scotland. It’s testament to Karen’s talent and storytelling prowess that she’s got a whole new show for audiences, even though she toured with us earlier in the year.”

Karen Dunbar with promoter Naz Hussain (Pic: Submitted)

“I love bringing big names to towns that some promoters might overlook. It’s really exciting to be able to put on shows all over Scotland and make it easier for people to be able to enjoy a great night of comedy and entertainment without them having to worry about catching a train home from the city.”