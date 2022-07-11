Children’s entertainers Funbox bow out with farewell shows at Fife theatre

The group, formed after the demise of the famous Singing Kettle, are calling it a day after seven years of entertaining young audiences.

Their farewell tour brings them to Lochgelly Centre for two shows on Saturday August 21, and Sunday 22nd.

Kevin Macleod, Anya Scott-Rodgers and Bonzo the Dog first took to the stage in 2015 - and they plan to go out with a bang.

The FunBox - Jungle Party show. (Pic: John Young

Formerly of The Singing Kettle, Kevin, Anya, and former musical partner Gary Coupland created Funbox after the end of the iconic children’s entertainment act in 2015.

At the heart of every show is the magical but mysterious Funbox, which contains everything audiences need to sing a song or have an adventure. For their ultimate year of touring, Anya and Kevin will take the ‘funbox’ for a final whirl before hanging up their keys.

Lochgelly audiences will be treated to the fantastic Jungle Party, perfect for kids of all ages – from nought to ninety. Jungle Party audiences can expect jumbo-sized jungle themed fun for all the family, with audiences encouraged to come dressed as their favourite wild animal.

Anya Scott-Rodgers said: “Funbox has been an incredible part of our lives, and visiting Lochgelly was always a highlight.

“All good things must come to an end, and we’re planning to go out on a high.