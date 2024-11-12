Christmas cheer at Adam Smith Theatre as KAOS perform Elf the Musical
The cast will be performing Elf the Musical at the Bennochy Road venue from Tuesday, November 12 to Saturday, November 16.
Based on the much loved festive film, this musical comedy is a firm favourite for all the family.
Join Buddy, a human raised as an Elf, on his journey from the North Pole to New York City as he searches for his true identity and the spirit of Christmas.
The heart-warming stage production is full of catchy songs and lively choreography and is the ultimate feel-good experience in the run up to December.
Audiences are sure to leave the theatre full of Christmas cheer as they embrace their inner Elf.
Elf the Musical is at the Adam Smith Theatre nightly at 7.15pm until Saturday. There’s also a Saturday matinee performance at 2.30pm.
