It’s OnFife’s first festive show since 2019, and it launched with a VIP night when went down a treat with all the kids in the audience.

Kim Shepherd plays Cinders with a cast well versed in the art of panto fun, and they deliver a show packed with fun, humour and entertainment.

There are plenty of Fife-based jokes woven throughout the script as it tells a story familiar to all panto-goers - you know how it starts (and ends!).

The cast of Cinderella at Rothes Halls

Will Thomson-Brant stepped into the role of Buttons on the night I was there and had a blast, building a great rapport with the audience and keeping things ticking over from start to finish.

The second half was particularly jam packed with sketches, songs and jokes, and be prepared to get slightly wet as the cast deploy water skooshers to add an extra level to all the mayhem!

The Ugly Sisters Dizzy and Lizzy (Greg Powrie, Colin Little) had a blast with the audience, Lorraine Graham as Baroness Balgonie soon had everyone booing, while Henry Dolgoff (Prince Charming) and Ryan Towart (Dandini) revelled in their roles.

The joy of panto is it can so many different elements - music, sketches and comedy - and knit them into something magical that appeals to all ages.

Rothes Halls, Cinderella does that effortlessly.