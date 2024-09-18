Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s been a long time since I’ve seen such an immediate standing ovation in a theatre - and Come From Away more than deserved it.

It is a musical like no other - a genuine ‘must see’ piece of theatre that is laugh out loud funny, and still poignant enough to stop you in your tracks. It has a remarkable cast which works as one, a musical score that is sublime, and a story that captures a moment in time that changed lives forever.

Come From Away is set in Gander, Newfoundland which, in the immediate aftermath of 9/11 saw some 7000 airline passengers land at its airport as the US shut down its airspace. They had no idea why they were landing - their fear is eloquently expressed as the story unfolds - and the town had no time to prepare, but,what it did was nothing short of remarkable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Led by its mayor, it welcomed the passengers - the ‘come from aways’ as Newfoundlanders called them - with open arms, took them into their homes, offered them shelter, clothing, and, most importantly of all, love and re-assurance for five days.

Come From Away - a stunning, must see show (Pic: Submitted)

Come From Away tells the story of how a Canadian town showed the best of humanity at the darkest of times.

The cast play multiple characters, switching effortlessly with little more than a change of jacket, from the role of a local to that of a passenger, as they tell their stories, and their performances are truly astonishing.

Their set is little more than chairs, but they create extraordinary scenes and moments which are rich in detail and emotion, with the songs packing one heck of a punch. Performed without an interval, this is easily the finest musical touring right now. A joy, and a privilege to see.

> Come From Away is at the Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh, until Saturday. Tickets here