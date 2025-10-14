Comedian Stephen K Amos adds Fife gig to extensive UK tour

Stand-up comedian Stephen K Amos is coming to Fife as part of his Scottish tour early next year.

He is at Markinch Town Hall on January 26 for an evening of laughter and stories.

Amos’ gig is being promoted b y Breakneck Comedy. Founder, Naz Hussain, said: “Stephen is known for his honest and open style where no topic is out of bounds. I’m really excited about these shows, especially as we’ll be working with him in some of the more intimate venues on his tour.”

Amos is a household name in the UK and Australia and has gigged across the globe. A comedian, actor, writer, and presenter, he has appeared on numerous TV shows including Mock the Week, QI, Have I Got News for You, Live at the Apollo, and The Royal Variety Performance.

Stephen K Amos comes to Fife for a gig in January (Pic: Pål Hansen)

As an actor he has also appeared in dramas and soaps including The Bill and EastEnders and presented several high-profile documentaries. He also appeared in the Australian version of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here in 2024.