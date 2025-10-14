Coronation Street: legendary name adds Fife date to Scottish tour

A Coronation Street legend is bringing his live show to Fife.

Actor Charlie Lawson, who played Jim McDonald in the hugely popular soap, is at Baldridgeburn Centre, Dunfermline, on Wednesday, December 10 as part of his ten-date Scottish tour. Ticket info here.

‘An Audience With Charlie Lawson’ offers soap fans the chance to hear about the actor’s life on and off the cobbles. Charlie is known for his openness and honesty, so audiences can expect to hear his unique and personal take about life on one of the UK’s biggest soaps, fame, and life in general.

Naz Hussain, founder of promoters, Breakneck Comedy, said: “This is going to be a real treat for soap fans of all ages, and a great chance to hear some behind the scenes stories. It’s set to be an evening full of laughs, nostalgia and stories that could only come from Charlie himself.

Charlie Lawson with on-screen wife Liz McDonald (Beverley Callard) in Coronation Streetplaceholder image
Charlie Lawson with on-screen wife Liz McDonald (Beverley Callard) in Coronation Street

“His Corrie character is a real fan favourite and featured in some of the show’s biggest and most memorable storylines, and audiences can expect to hear not only about his time as Jim, as well as what he’s been up to since”.

