Craig Campbell brings Scottish tour to Fife town hall for a night of comedy
The Canadian born stand-up brings his Raging Gracelessly tour to Markinch Town Hall on December 19 as part of a ten-date Scottish tour. More details at www.breakneckcomedy.co.uk.
Now a resident of Devon, Campbell has a number of television credits to his name, including Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, and Russel Howard’s Good News) – but is probably best remembered as the comedian who made an expectant mother laugh so hard that her waters broke on Dave’s One Night Stand.
His Scottish tour dates are with Aberdeen-based promoters, Breakneck Comedy.
Funder, Naz Hussain said, “I’m delighted to be bringing Craig’s new tour to venues across Scotland. We’ve worked with Craig on several his previous Scottish tours, and it’s always exciting to see what he’s going to do next. Audiences can expect a fantastic evening of comedy from one of Canada’s finest comedians.
“I love bringing big names to towns that some promoters might overlook. It’s really exciting to be able to put on shows all over Scotland and make it easier for people to be able to enjoy a great night of comedy and entertainment without them having to worry about catching a train home from the city.”
