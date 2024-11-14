Craig Campbell brings Scottish tour to Fife town hall for a night of comedy

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 14th Nov 2024, 14:17 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 14:25 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Comedian Craig Campbell is coming to a Fife town for a night of laughter.

The Canadian born stand-up brings his Raging Gracelessly tour to Markinch Town Hall on December 19 as part of a ten-date Scottish tour. More details at www.breakneckcomedy.co.uk.

Now a resident of Devon, Campbell has a number of television credits to his name, including Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, and Russel Howard’s Good News) – but is probably best remembered as the comedian who made an expectant mother laugh so hard that her waters broke on Dave’s One Night Stand.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His Scottish tour dates are with Aberdeen-based promoters, Breakneck Comedy.

Craig Campbell's tour comes to Fife (Pic: Submitted)Craig Campbell's tour comes to Fife (Pic: Submitted)
Craig Campbell's tour comes to Fife (Pic: Submitted)

Funder, Naz Hussain said, “I’m delighted to be bringing Craig’s new tour to venues across Scotland. We’ve worked with Craig on several his previous Scottish tours, and it’s always exciting to see what he’s going to do next. Audiences can expect a fantastic evening of comedy from one of Canada’s finest comedians.

“I love bringing big names to towns that some promoters might overlook. It’s really exciting to be able to put on shows all over Scotland and make it easier for people to be able to enjoy a great night of comedy and entertainment without them having to worry about catching a train home from the city.”

Related topics:FifeAberdeen

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice