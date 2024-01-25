Curtain rises at Fife theatre show rehearsed and performed within 24 hours

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nardone’s Academy of Performing Arts has opened it doors for a full year of opportunities and productions in Lochgelly, and it first production of the year goes ahead at the venue on Saturday, February 3. Tickets here

Students taking part in 24Hour Challenge are tasked with creating and rehearsing a full-length musical within 24 hours. This means that rehearsals will take place overnight, for one night only, with the final performance taking place the very next evening. This fast-paced and high-energy event is a true testament to the creativity and skill of the performers involved - and audience members won’t find out what the show is until they take their seats.

Nardone’s Academy of Performing Arts offers a wide range of courses and programmes designed to enhance knowledge and skills. Students have the opportunity to learn from experienced and knowledgeable instructors who are experts in their respective fields. The academy also provides a supportive and collaborative learning environment, where students can interact with their peers and exchange ideas.

The 24Hour Challenge takes to the stage next week (Pic: Submitted)

It runs a full range of classes available and its weekly timetable caters for everyone from for baby/toddlers to young people and adults with an intense and inclusive training environment. Students have performed in New York City, Disneyland Paris and venues closer to home such as the London 02 and Birmingham’s ICC.