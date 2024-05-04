Curtain up for Leven Amateur Musical Association’s production of Beauty And The Beast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The long-established organisation returns to the stage for the opening night on Tuesday (May 7) until Saturday 11th at The Centre, Leven. Tickets are available at https://thelittleboxoffice.com/lama/event/view/197345

LAMA, which was founded in 1872, has a track record of producing outstanding shows which feature a host of talented local performers. Now it is taking on a Broadway classic which has been produced in 37 countries worldwide. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage version includes all of the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice.

It tells the story of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out….

The curtain is set to rise on Leven Amateur Musical Association’s production of the classic Disney story, Beauty And The Beast. (Pics: LAMA)

The cast of LAMA’s show includes Amy Elder as Belle, and Thomas Hughes as the Beast.

Also featuring in the principal roles are Logan Booth as LeFou, Elinor Hay as Mrs Potts, and Billy Naishmith as Cogsworth, while Aiden French takes on the role of Lumiere, the charming French valet. Andrew Doig plays the role of Gaston while Chip is covered by Findlay Spence and Issac Logan.