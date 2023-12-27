News you can trust since 1871
Daniel Sloss returns to Fife theatre for one-off gig to kick-start 2024

Fife born comedian Daniel Sloss is returning to his roots for a one-off gig to kick-start 2024.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 27th Dec 2023, 10:07 GMT
Updated 27th Dec 2023, 10:08 GMT
He is at the Adam Smith Theatre on January 27 in the company of several other stand-ups who have yet to be announced. The show marks a return to where it all began for Sloss, who once hosted his own comedy club at the Lang Toun venue. Ticket details are here: https://www.onfife.com/event/daniel-sloss-friends-ah61/

In 2021 he was the biggest ticket selling comedian in the world, and he has also sold out six New York solo off-Broadway seasons, appeared on U.S TV’s ‘Conan’ ten times, broke box office records in Edinburgh and toured in 53 countries.

Sloss’ Netflix specials ‘DARK’ & ‘Jigsaw’ have also streamed in 190 countries, 26 languages with the latter credited with breaking up over 120,000 couples and cited in over 300 divorces world-wide. His incredible ‘X’ tour sold out 300 live shows across 40 countries, with the film version becoming the first UK comedy special to make its UK premiere in cinemas

