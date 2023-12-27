Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He is at the Adam Smith Theatre on January 27 in the company of several other stand-ups who have yet to be announced. The show marks a return to where it all began for Sloss, who once hosted his own comedy club at the Lang Toun venue. Ticket details are here: https://www.onfife.com/event/daniel-sloss-friends-ah61/

In 2021 he was the biggest ticket selling comedian in the world, and he has also sold out six New York solo off-Broadway seasons, appeared on U.S TV’s ‘Conan’ ten times, broke box office records in Edinburgh and toured in 53 countries.

