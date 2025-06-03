Dark comedy set in Fife announces date at Kirkcaldy theatre after Edinburgh Fringe debut
Wish You Were Here is at the Esplanade venue on June 19. Written by Michael Johnson, it is set in Glenrothes, and it follows the events of an estranged friend group brought together for an engagement party. Once a tightly knit family, life and circumstances have pulled them apart. Will this night be what saves them, or have some wounds been cut too deep?
Since it's debut at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe, the show has performed in several venues across fife, was a finalist for 'Production of the Year' in the Scottish Emerging Theatre Awards, and has been performed at Scottish Parliament for members of the Scottish government and community activists.
Ticket details from the Kings or at https://www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/
