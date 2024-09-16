DaVinci Experience: Hi-tech show pays tribute to two titans of Italian art at Adam Smith Theatre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A multi-media event that offers fresh perspectives on two giants of the Italian Renaissance is coming to Kirkcaldy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The DaVinci Michelangelo Experience – which sheds new light on classic works including the Mona Lisa and Statue of David – plays the Adam Smith Theatre on Saturday (September 21). More info at onfife.com

Aimed to inspire audiences of all ages, the event portrays the history, rivalry and creativity of two geniuses – Leonardo DaVinci and Michelangelo Buonarroti. This non-stop, multi-media performance features videos, 3-D animations, film clips and images of Michelangelo and DaVinci’s many paintings, sketches, sculptures and inventions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The performance, which presents the work of these two geniuses through a contemporary lens, is the creation of Mark Rodgers, who is something of a Renaissance man himself.

The DaVinci Experience is coming to the Adam Smith Theatre (Pic: Submitted)

Rodgers began his career as a producer with CBS Television Network in Hollywood before becoming a curator of DaVinci and Michelangelo exhibitions in the US.

The show is a chance to revel in an unforgettable journey through the Renaissance and rediscover the most exceptional artistic period in history.

Now in its ninth season, The Davinci Michelangelo Experience is an off-Broadway hit unlike any other, which has gone on to tour the US, Australia, Europe and China. Tickets are £25 and £12.50 for children.