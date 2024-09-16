DaVinci Experience: Hi-tech show pays tribute to two titans of Italian art at Adam Smith Theatre
The DaVinci Michelangelo Experience – which sheds new light on classic works including the Mona Lisa and Statue of David – plays the Adam Smith Theatre on Saturday (September 21). More info at onfife.com
Aimed to inspire audiences of all ages, the event portrays the history, rivalry and creativity of two geniuses – Leonardo DaVinci and Michelangelo Buonarroti. This non-stop, multi-media performance features videos, 3-D animations, film clips and images of Michelangelo and DaVinci’s many paintings, sketches, sculptures and inventions.
The performance, which presents the work of these two geniuses through a contemporary lens, is the creation of Mark Rodgers, who is something of a Renaissance man himself.
Rodgers began his career as a producer with CBS Television Network in Hollywood before becoming a curator of DaVinci and Michelangelo exhibitions in the US.
The show is a chance to revel in an unforgettable journey through the Renaissance and rediscover the most exceptional artistic period in history.
Now in its ninth season, The Davinci Michelangelo Experience is an off-Broadway hit unlike any other, which has gone on to tour the US, Australia, Europe and China. Tickets are £25 and £12.50 for children.
