Dawn French announces date for live show at Alhambra Theatre

Dawn French has announced a live show at Fife’s biggest theatre.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 20th Apr 2023, 16:41 BST- 1 min read

The actor and comedian is on stage at the Alhambra Theatre on Saturday, October 28 as part of her extended UK tour. Tickets to see the star of BBC sitcom the Vicar of Dibley are on sale now.

French began her career with Jennifer Saunders and has since gone on to an outstanding career in theatre, film, presenting and television. Her tour follows a successful string of live shows in 2022. Tickets available from the theatre’s box office in the Kingsgate Shopping Centre, Dunfermline, or online via Ticketmaster.co.uk

: Dawn French attends the "Oklahoma!" West End opening night at the Wyndham's Theatre (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images): Dawn French attends the "Oklahoma!" West End opening night at the Wyndham's Theatre (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
