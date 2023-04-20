The actor and comedian is on stage at the Alhambra Theatre on Saturday, October 28 as part of her extended UK tour. Tickets to see the star of BBC sitcom the Vicar of Dibley are on sale now.

French began her career with Jennifer Saunders and has since gone on to an outstanding career in theatre, film, presenting and television. Her tour follows a successful string of live shows in 2022. Tickets available from the theatre’s box office in the Kingsgate Shopping Centre, Dunfermline, or online via Ticketmaster.co.uk