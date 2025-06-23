Dear Evan Hansen: Fife actor’s lead role in hit musical as it wraps UK tour in Edinburgh

It’s rare to get a Scottish actor in a lead role in a touring musical, so to find two on stage is pretty remarkable.

Fittingly, Ryan Kopel and Lauren Conroy’s stint in Dear Evan Hansen ends with a weeklong run in Edinburgh. The show, with a huge following, is at the Playhouse Theatre from July 1-5. Ticket details here:

For Ryan, from Kirriemuir, and Lauren from Glenrothes, it’s as close to home as they can get after a year touring the UK.

The Broadway and West End hit is on its first ever UK tour, and has enjoyed critical and audience acclaim. It has already come to Glasgow and Abedeen, and now the capital beckons before the cast get to pack away their suitcases.

Ryan Kopel and Lauren Conroy on stage in Dear Evan Hansen (Pic: Marc Brenner)

The show explores some hefty topics including isolation, social anxiety, and grief as Evan Hansen sets about his therapist’s advice to write letters as a pick me up, only to see one get stuck in a web of deceit that he can’t keep up with.

Lauren said: “People love the show so much, it’s a privilege to be in it. It is such a universal story about themes such as loneliness, grief, isolation and connection - themes people can relate to. It’s a great piece of theatre and right from the start you are immersed in Evan’s journey. It’s a complex story with a lot of great conversations afterwards.”

Despite the meaty topics, it is also uplifting with a great musical score.

Ryan said: “It is also funny, and clever - there is joy in it. The musical score is also one of the best ever - it’s unbelievable. People who come or the first time don’t realise just now many songs they actually know.”

Lauren Conroy from Glenrothes stars in Dear Evan Hansen (Pic: Marc Brenner)

The two Scottish leads are at the heart of the story - and despite following similar career paths, this is the first time they have shared a stage together.

Ryan cut his teeth in local productions in Kirriemuir Town Hall and the Reid Hall in Forfar, and performed with Angus Musical Youth Theatre.

“There were so many people in the local arts and theatre scene who had such enthusiasm and passion,” he said. “My first show was Oliver when I was four or five - that’s where it all starters for me.”,

Lauren learned her craft with Kirkcaldy Youth Music Theatre and Youth Music Theatre Scotland, and also came through the ranks of Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society

Ryan Kopel in the lead role in Dear Evan Hensen (Pic: Marc Brenner)

She recalled: “I was quite shy but I loved singing, got drawn into the scene in Kirkcaldy and met lot of people. That was 2012. KYMT and YMTS were fantastic - they were a big family with such for music and theatre and I got such a buzz from their shows. We paid our £2 a week - that was all it cost! We paid our coins and got to experience this amazing community and friendship. My parents would drop me off and go for a walk while I sang my wee heart out!”

Both then headed to drama school, ending up at the same London school, albeit at different times.

For the past year, Dear Evan Hansen has been their world.

“Everything moves really quickly on tour but it’s amazing what you can fit in during your week in a city, “ said Ryan. “We arrive on a Tuesday, do seven or eight shows that week, Saturday is our last night, on Sunday we travel and Monday is a day off!”

The Scottish dates have been extra special because they have allowed family and friends to see them perform - and audiences have also been hugely appreciative.

Added Lauren: “The show is really, really loved. People are ready to embrace it. It has been in the West End and now people have the chance to see it on tour.”